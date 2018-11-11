Open, closed and Remembrance Day ceremonies in Windsor-Essex
Where and when to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in Windsor-Essex
It's a normal school day for Windsor-Essex elementary and high schools, but a few city services will not be available Monday for Remembrance Day.
Closed
The 311 call centre will be closed all day Monday.
There will be no parking enforcement on Monday and all locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit will be closed to observe Remembrance Day.
Open
Garbage and recycling collection services will proceed as normal, and the city's public waste drop off depots will be open.
Arenas and city pools, as well as city community centres, will keep their normal hours.
Transit Windsor will operate as normal.
If you're looking for an opportunity to attend a parade or Remembrance Day service, there are a number of activities happening in Windsor-Essex Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Saturday
- Dedication ceremony at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255, at 1 p.m.
- Remembrance Day parade in Belle River, starting from RCL Branch 399 at 1 p.m. Ceremony to follow at cenotaph.
- Remembrance Day concert by Windsor Classic Chorale, at 7:30 p.m. at Leamington United Church.
- Remembrance Day ceremony at Comber Veterans Memorial Gardens at 10:45 a.m.
Sunday
- Remembrance Day concert by Windsor Classic Chorale, at 3 p.m. at Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Monday
- Remembrance Day service hosted by HMCS Hunter at Windsor cenotaph at 10:30 a.m.
- March and service with RCL Branch 201 from Essex Legion Hall to Essex United Church at 9:45 a.m.
- Remembrance Day parade with Amherstburg's RCL Branch 157 through downtown at 10:20 a.m. Wreath laying ceremony at King's Navy Yard Park cenotaph to follow.
- Remembrance Day parade and cenotaph ceremony in Harrow from RCL Branch 338 at 1:30 p.m.
