Open, closed and Remembrance Day ceremonies in Windsor-Essex

It's a normal school day for Windsor-Essex elementary and high schools, but a few city services will not be available Monday for Remembrance Day.

Closed

The 311 call centre will be closed all day Monday.

There will be no parking enforcement on Monday and all locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit will be closed to observe Remembrance Day.

Open

Garbage and recycling collection services will proceed as normal, and the city's public waste drop off depots will be open.

Arenas and city pools, as well as city community centres, will keep their normal hours.

Transit Windsor will operate as normal.

If you're looking for an opportunity to attend a parade or Remembrance Day service, there are a number of activities happening in Windsor-Essex Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Saturday

Dedication ceremony at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255, at 1 p.m.

Remembrance Day parade in Belle River, starting from RCL Branch 399 at 1 p.m. Ceremony to follow at cenotaph.

Remembrance Day concert by Windsor Classic Chorale, at 7:30 p.m. at Leamington United Church.

Remembrance Day ceremony at Comber Veterans Memorial Gardens at 10:45 a.m.

Sunday

Remembrance Day concert by Windsor Classic Chorale, at 3 p.m. at Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Monday