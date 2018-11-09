Remembrance Day: What's open and what's closed in Windsor

This year, Remembrance Day falls on a Sunday, which means Monday, Nov. 12 is a holiday for a number of businesses and services across the country.

Here's a list of the businesses and services you can expect to be open and closed during the Remembrance Day weekend.

City Services

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday, in observance of the Remembrance Day.

Council's meeting schedule is unaffected by the holiday, but the meeting of the Planning, Heritage and Economic Development Standing Committee that would normally be held on Monday will instead be held on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 4:30 p.m.

The 311 call centre will also be closed Monday and regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume Tuesday.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours on Monday

There will be no residential collection services Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.

The public drop-off and household chemical waste depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parks and Recreation

All community centres and all customer care centres will be open for regular programs and rentals on Sunday and Monday.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open for its regular hours Sunday and Monday.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday. Regular hours resume Tuesday.

Both the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed Monday.

Parking

There will be no parking enforcement Monday.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed.

Transit

City buses will operate on their regular weekday schedule Monday.

The Tunnel Bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule, with the last bus departing the Windsor International Transit Terminal at 7 p.m.

Transit Windsor's customer service office on Chatham Street West is open regular hours on Monday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. The sales office at 3700 North Service Rd. E. will also be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Groceries & Shopping

Devonshire Mall will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Check with your local grocery retailer for their holiday hours.

Beer & Liquor

LCBO stores will operate on reduced hours Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. All LCBO stores will have regular hours Monday.

All Beer Store locations will open on their regular hours of operation Sunday and Monday.

Banking & Financial Markets

Most major Canadian financial institutions are closed the entire weekend and Monday, including TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC, BMO and WFCU. Canadian markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, are open Monday.

Although Veterans Day is being celebrated in the United States on Sunday, American markets such as the NYSE or NASDAQ will be trading Monday.

Canada Post

There will be no regular collection or delivery of mail on Monday.