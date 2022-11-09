Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor·Coming Up

City of Windsor holds Remembrance Day ceremony at City Hall Square

Members of the public are invited to attend the City of Windsor's Remembrance Day service.

Commemoration service will take place at the cenotaph at City Hall Square at 11 a.m. ET

CBC News ·
A member of the military stands vigil at the Windsor, Ont., cenotaph during a ceremony. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Members of the public are invited to attend the City of Windsor's Remembrance Day service Friday morning.

The outdoor commemoration service will take place at the cenotaph at City Hall Square at 11 a.m. ET.

You can watch the city's Remembrance Day service right here, at 11 a.m.: 

City of Windsor's Remembrance Day service

39 minutes
Live in
39 minutes
The City of Windsor's Remembrance Day commemoration service, from the cenotaph at City Hall Square.

Those who are uncomfortable attending the in-person gathering but wish to take part can watch the broadcast live on television on the City of Windsor's Facebook page

The Old Riverside section of Wyandotte Street East is also displaying street banners showing the names, dates and commemorations about some veterans with connections to Windsor.

Those were unveiled in September and will be displayed until November next year. 

CBC News will be marking Remembrance Day on Friday with special coverage from Ottawa, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Find all the details are here.

Here's a look at what is open and what is closed today:

What's closed

  • Windsor Public Library.
  • 311 Customer Contact Centre.
  • Adventure Bay Family Water Park.
  • Service Canada and ServiceOntario Centres.
  • Banks.
  • Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail.
  • Garbage and recycling pick-up will proceed as usual.

What's open

  • Devonshire and Tecumseh Malls are open for regular hours.
  • LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed Friday morning but will open at noon. 
  • Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots.
  • City busses operate on the weekday schedule.
  • City community centres and arenas.
  • H4 program.
  • Indoor pools at WFCU centre, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex and Windsor Internationa Aquatic and Training Centre.
  • Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House are open with free admission.
  • The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now