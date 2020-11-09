Remembrance Day ceremonies going virtual in Windsor-Essex
Ceremonies limited to participants
The City of Windsor has partnered with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee to plan a scaled back Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph at the city esplanade downtown.
Only pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials and other participants will be on site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public is being asked not to attend because of the limited space and the inability to physical distance.
"This year, as our community continues to respond to this pandemic, we are unable to gather together as easily as we once did," said Mayor Drew Dilkens on the city website.
The service will be livestreamed on CBC Windsor's Facebook page and website. It will also be streamed live on the city's Facebook page. YourTV Windsor will rebroadcast the service at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Tap on the video below for more on how you can celebrate Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex safely this year:
The city has asked veterans and families to make videos reflecting on stories of their experiences and those will be shared on social media.
"On November 11, as we should every day, we remember those who volunteered, sacrificed, served, fought and died for our freedom. We will never forget them," said Paul Lauzon, president of Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, on the city's website.
The services begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
