Potential 'historical remains' found at dig near Ambassador Bridge

Windsor police were called to a dig site near Ambassador Bridge for a report of potential remains Friday shortly after 2 p.m.

Police believe they're "historical remains" and no foul play is suspected at this time.

"We have had similar cases like that earlier in the year in the summer, at that same dig location," said Const. Steve Betteridge. "It sounds like it may be an older burial site."

He said it's under active investigation and the next step is to have the coroner to confirm whether they are in fact dated remains.

