Unionized Reliance Home Comfort workers locked out amid contract dispute

Hundreds of workers with Reliance Home Comfort in Ontario are off the job as of Thursday after the union and the company could not reach a deal on a new collective agreement.

Unifor Local 1999, which represents about 830 employees of the HVAC company, said the workers have been locked out by the employer before all options at the bargaining table were exhausted.

A tentative collective agreement was reached in March but was rejected by the workers. Talks continued this week but a new deal was not reached.

"We were prepared to bargain around the clock to avoid a lock out and any disruptions to customers," Local 1999 president James Tauvette said in a statement. "But the company was not prepared to significantly move from their position, which was rejected by the membership."

The company said its previous offer was a "fair agreement" that included significant wage increases and improvements to benefits.

Paul Gyarmati, Reliance Home Comfort's president for Western Canada, said in a statement issued before the Thursday deadline that the company has a contingency plan in the event of a labour disruption.

"We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair, achievable and successful for Reliance, for our team members and for our customers," he said.

The union represents technicians, plumbers, electricians and other staff at 13 Ontario locations.

Reliance said that the lockout does not affect the non-unionized portion of workforce or employees who are part of a different union.