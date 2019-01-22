Skip to Main Content
Registered dietician weighs in on new food guide
Video

Registered dietician weighs in on new food guide

Andrea Docherty explains what the new guide means for people.
Andrea Docherty explains what the new guide means for people. 4:17
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us