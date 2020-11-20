Region faces new restrictions as Windsor-Essex moves into province's orange COVID-19 category

The Windsor-Essex region has been moved into the province's orange or "restrict" COVID-19 category, with new restrictions coming into effect Monday.

The region moved from the yellow to orange COVID-19 category after just one week as the number of local active cases jumped to 230 Friday.

Catholic school shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

The change in category comes as a second school in the region has been shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

WJ Langlois Catholic Elementary School was ordered to be dismissed Friday by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), and will remain closed for 14 days.

According to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, four positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the school.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed four COVID-19 cases at WJ Langlois Catholic Elementary School. As a precaution, the entire school community is now being dismissed and asked to isolate for 14 days or at the direction of the health unit. (Thilelli Chouikrat/Radio-Canada)

A spokesperson for the school board confirmed 260 students have been sent home as a result of the shutdown, plus staff.

According the WECHU, the entire school is considered high-risk for exposure to COVID-19. The health unit said staff are working closely with the school and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) administrators to manage the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees.

"It is essential for students and staff of W J Langlois to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms every day. If you have any symptoms, go get tested," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health with WECHU.

The school will be sending all parents and guardians a notice about the outbreak, which includes additional public health guidance.

"We will continue to work with public health to keep the school community informed about the outbreak and implement all necessary additional health and safety measures to clean and disinfect the school," says Terry Lyons, Director of Education with WECDSB.

Earlier this week F.W. Begley Public School was closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The school was the first in the region to close due to the virus.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the region's move in categories "underscores" the need for Windsor residents to take messages from public health officials to heart.

"We are now 35 days until Christmas and if we want to have any hope of seeing friends and family over the holidays then we need to take steps today to stop the spread and bend the second wave's curve," he said in a written statement Friday.

Dilkens is telling residents to avoid social gatherings and to limit interactions "to the greatest extent possible."

"As previously announced, City of Windsor by-law, Windsor Police and Windsor Essex County Health Unit enforcement has been increased and we will not hesitate to lay hefty fines on those individuals and businesses behaving irresponsibly," he said.

What's included in the orange category?

Under the orange category, here are some key differences from the yellow category according to the province: