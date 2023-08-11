From far away, you could mistake Catherine Heard's newest art installation for a large quilt, something cozy you might wrap around you in your grandmother's house, with red stitching carefully etched onto each of the dozens of pretty patches.

Up close though, the quilt stitches a much different story.

The redwork quilt is embroidered with images of war over the decades and the injustices faced through gruesome circumstances.

"For me, art is about putting questions out there, so with a piece like this, I am not trying to provide an answer — I am provoking people to think about what it means," said Heard, an assistant professor in the visual arts program at the University of Windsor.

The project features new patches sent by people from around the world that have been stitched alongside historical textiles from the mid-1800s that Heard has collected.

"I think one of the ways this piece functions is that it plays back and forth between home and history, where in our homes we want to have these home-like images … but these histories invade our homes," said Heard, standing in front of the work-in-progress installation at the University of Windsor's School of Creative Arts.

"For many years, I have been bothered by this feeling of helplessness in the face of injustice and the feeling of history repeating itself … How do we deal with this problem?"

Some of the patches are somewhat provocative, depicting contentious political events like the decapitation of a Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Ottawa or a prisoner being tortured in a jail cell in Abu Ghraib, a Iraq prison where the U.S. army committed a series of human rights violations.

Redwork is a historical style of embroidery or needlework that originated in Europe and the United States in the late 1860s, when the first colourfast dyes were developed.

"Textile arts have a particular connection to activism when we think back, for example, to the banners that the suffragettes carried or if we think back to the AIDS quilt."

Just some of the patches in the installation. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The project is participant driven. More than 400 people have requested an embroidery kit from Heard through her website, with participants as far away as Japan and Australia adding to the large redwork collection.

Some participants are embroidering for the first time, while others have years of experience. Heard said she has no plans to slow down the collection of the patches.

The installation will be shown at the Niagara Artists Centre in St. Catharines, Ont., on Sept. 29.

There are no formal plans to display the work in Windsor.

Take a look at some of the patches on the quilt:

Embroidered patch of the moment George W. Bush received the news the Twin Towers had been attacked during 9/11. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Canadian soldiers write on 15-inch artillery shells before firing them at the Germans during World War 1. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Protesters tried to topple the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square in Washington on June 28, 2020. The square had been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Embroidery of Angela Davis, who was a political activist, philosopher, academic and author. (Mike Evans/CBC)