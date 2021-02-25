One week into COVID-19 red zone, Windsor-Essex businesses eagerly welcome back clients

A week into the province's COVID-19 red zone, Windsor-Essex business owners and customers are taking advantage of the services that are now open.

Some businesses had to close for two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the region. While those who spoke with CBC News say they're glad to finally reopen their doors, some hope restrictions will ease up even more.

Tina Ngoc Tram, owner of Paris Nails in Windsor, says the first week back was "busy" but she's excited to be in the chair and playing with nail designs again.

Headline Barbershop owner Hussein Tehaili also said business is booming, with his days fully booked since the reopening.

Under the province's 'red-control' zone, these sorts of personal services are allowed to open, though customers can't remove their mask.

Restaurants and bars are also allowed to open their indoor dining sections with a limit of 10 guests at a time.

As of February, the province also expanded the capacity limits of retailers under the red-control zone. This meant that supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies could have 75 per cent capacity limits.

Meanwhile, all other retailers could open at 50 per cent capacity.

