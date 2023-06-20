SUV driver charged with running red light in west Windsor school bus crash

Windsor police say the driver of an SUV that struck a school bus on the city's west side on Tuesday has been charged with failing to stop at a red light.

The 61-year-old man is charged under Ontario's highway traffic act.

The crash took place around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road — and sent seven kids and three adults to hospital with minor injuries.

In a Tuesday statement, police said the driver may have suffered a medical condition.

WATCH | How this father and daughter helped students after a bus crash in Windsor

Jeff Urquhart and his daughter Brittany Gawne were among the first people on the scene of the crash.

"I'm a grandpa, so when you see kids, especially young kids like that on a school bus, you just react," said Urquhart.

The students, aged six to 10, from Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) had been travelling to the Regional Children's Centre.

"The second we got close to the bus, you could hear kids screaming," Gawne said.