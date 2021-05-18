10 Windsor intersections to get red-light cameras starting this summer, city says
Windsor city council authorized agreements to move project forward on Monday
Red light cameras will be snapping photos of violations at some Windsor intersections starting this summer.
After previously approving the idea, Windsor city council authorized agreements with the Ministry of Transportation to allow the contractor to proceed with installing them.
Shawna Boakes, the city's senior manager of traffic operations, said the contractor putting up the cameras can go ahead now and get permits.
"We've got a few sites that have already been picked, so they're working on getting permits and building for those. We have 10 sites in total, and we're hoping that we can get a few online later this summer," she said.
The cameras will only trigger if a vehicle enters the intersection when the light is red, but if it stops without going through the intersection, a ticket will not be issued.
Vehicles waiting in an intersection to turn also won't be ticketed if the light turns red before they can turn.
The city will put together an education campaign to inform the public about how the cameras will work.
