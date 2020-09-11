Red light cameras estimated to cost Windsor-Essex $520K

Ten red light cameras across Windsor that are part of a program the city passed in May are expected to cost more than half a million dollars.

The plan that council approved earlier this year will help regulate drivers' speed within Windsor-Essex through the installation of 10 cameras and automated speed enforcement programs. According to a city report, the cameras are estimated to cost $520,000 — though they are projected to bring $900,000 in revenue.

These details will be discussed at council Monday in a report that discusses the financial implications of the program and outlines how the City of Windsor, the municipalities in the county and Pelee can split the cost.

The full expense of the cameras is not yet available as the city is still in discussion with the City of Toronto's Joint Processing Centre and Traffipax, which is the new red light camera vendor.

The instalment of these devices is something Ward 2 Counc. Fabio Costante had been pushing for since early 2019.

"Ultimately, the evidence shows that these types of measures save lives," Costante said after the program passed in May.

He said it's been a significant concern for his constituents as they've asked for more speed enforcement in the ward.

"I think it's a piece to the puzzle when we're looking at speed calming and when we're looking at ways to create safer streets for pedestrians, bike users, folks in their car driving," said Costante. "This is one tool."

