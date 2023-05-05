As Canada marks Red Dress Day, she wants to see more engagement with Indigenous communities

Amberley John says awareness days like Red Dress Day are extremely important but she's urging Canadians to engage more frequently with local Indigenous communities.

John, who's the cultural resource coordinator at Windsor's Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre, says it can be overwhelming when the public only reaches out on designated days — or leading up to them — when Indigenous communities are impacted 365 days a year.

"What we're looking for is for the public to read those calls for justice that have been put together," said John.

"We just really need people to take that initiative and responsibility to educate themselves and have those difficult conversations so that they can take action."

Red dresses are hung on a chain fence at the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre in Windsor, Ont. to mark Red Dress Day. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

In 2021, the federal government released its action plan in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' ( MMIWG ) findings and its numerous recommendations.

Red Dress Day, first observed in 2010, happens every May 5, and is meant to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"Today is a day for us to sector our love ones and relatives who are still missing or who have been murdered," said John. "Also sector their families and come together as a community to care for one another and at times to try and bring a lot of awareness to this day."

Jaycene Whiteye and her daughter Clara Balyo attended Friday's sacred fire to mark Red Dress Day at the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre in Windsor, Ont. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Windsor's Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre held a sacred fire today, to mark Red Dress Day, and John says it was nice for Indigenous community members to be with one another and support each other to honour this day, "whatever that looks like for each individual."

Jaycene Whiteye, and her daughter Clara Balyo, attended today's gathering at the friendship centre.

Whiteye says it can be "very scary" to be an Indigenous woman in North America sometimes.

"Knowing that if I were to go missing, or my sisters or cousins or aunties — you know, it seems like it can get slipped under the rug a lot," said Whiteye.

"Having this day right now, to bring awareness is really good … Make sure it's safe for a younger generation."

Whiteye encourages people to educate themselves on the inquiry surrounding missing and murdered Indigenous women.