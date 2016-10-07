Windsor part of Red Cross pilot program on flood preparation education

Windsor-Essex is getting a visit from the Red Cross, prompted by the city's frequent flooding.

Red Cross volunteers will be going door-to-door in Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore between March 30 and April 17 to speak to residents about steps they can take to prevent flooding in their homes, and how to prepare their home for a potential flood.

Some people might be familiar with flood prevention messaging from municipalities, but Donna Girard, an emergency management advisor with Red Cross, said more can be done.

According to a national survey, 94 per cent of people in Canada don't know they are living in a designated flood risk area.

"So from this study, it's kind of showing that there still is some information that should be shared," said Girard.

In the last 100 years, there have been more than 300 major flood events in Canada, accounting for one-third of all natural disasters in the country.

Floods in 2016 and 2017 stranded vehicles and damaged basements in Windsor-Essex. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Windsor is part of a pilot study by the Red Cross, to see if the door-to-door method works at helping educate communities. The other two municipalities are Squamish, B.C. and Rocky View County, Alta.

"Anybody that's ever flooded knows how much damage happens," said Girard, adding that some tips are simple and can help minimize flood damage for homeowners and tenants.

Tips from the Red Cross

Clear debris from storm drains that may blocked.

Store valuables in watertight containers and move them off the floor.

Clean eavestroughs twice a year and extend downspouts at least 2 metres from the foundation.

Test the sump pump twice a year and install a backup battery and pump.

The Red Cross is hoping this method helps eliminate the idea that flood prevention and preparation is too expensive or difficult to put in place.

"It's like building an emergency kit. It's going to help you when disaster hits," said Girard.