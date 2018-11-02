LaSalle school recycles its snack wrappers to 'make the earth eco-friendly'

It's a new way to recycle. A LaSalle school has started using a Terracycle waste stream box to recycle candy and snack wrappers.

Terracycle is a waste management company that specializes in handling hard-to-recycle household items, including wrappers left over from delicious Halloween treats and other snacks.

The Eco Team at Sandwich West Public School purchased a box, hoping to minimize waste at school and they started collecting wrappers on Thursday.

"We noticed that snack wrapper bags, candy bags, chip bags were all the things that we were collecting all of the time — and we had no place for them to go," said Laura Murtagh, a teacher at the school, who leads the Eco Team.

She said the box offers a simple solution.

People can mail in their hard-to-recycle items that aren't normally accepted in blue boxes, and Terracycle handles them. Some Terracycle programs are free, but most — like its snack wrapper service — require an up-front cost to buy and ship a mail-in box, which can be done through the company's website.

'This is really a thing?'

Murtagh explained that the Eco Team recycled items like apple sauce containers and squeezable yogurt containers through Terracycle, for which they received a rebate through the company. They used to money to purchase a box, which cost them about $120.

However, items recycled using that box won't give them any rebates in return.

Laura Murtagh, the Eco Team teacher lead at Sandwich West Public School, says once the Terracycle box is full, she hopes to purchase another one to recycle even more wrappers. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

She said students are excited about the initiative.

"If it has a sweet candy taste, it belongs in the snack wrapper waste," said Grade 4 student and Eco Team member Connor Bellefeuille, adding that he was surprised when he first learned about the Terracycle box.

"I'm like, woah, like this is really a thing?" he said.

Fellow Grade 4 students Eamon Edgar and Kate Griffith share that enthusiasm.

"It's a better opportunity than dumping things. We can recycle more, and it's more efficient," Edgar said.

"We want to make the earth eco-friendly."

'Better for the world'

Griffith added, "I thought that it was cool because now we can use our garbage in like a different way," she said.

The Eco Team anticipates that the box will likely be full of wrappers within a month. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We can make it better for the world."

The team anticipates that the school will fill up the box in about a month's time, at which point they'll send it off to Terracycle to be recycled, and hopefully purchase another box and do it all over again.

"I wanted students to be able to see that they can take small steps and they can do things that are meaningful that aren't just some big thing that they felt only adults could do," Murtagh said.

"So by taking these little steps, we're improving our amount of waste that we produce and then they can be maybe modelling this at their homes as well, that we can recycle, we can do more."

She added that the next thing she'd like the Eco Team to tackle is addressing food waste at the school.