Windsor recycler failed to ensure precautions in place, says Ministry of Labour report

A steel recycling company is out $55,000 after pleading guilty to failing to prevent a worker's injury.

In May 2017, a worker at K-Scrap Resources Ltd., located in Windsor's west end, was knocked to the ground by steel pipe tubing.

In what seems like a chain reaction, a railcar knocked two tubes into its own path.

The first tube caused the end of the other to "sweep across the ground in a motion similar to the stroke of an oar." The second tube then hit the worker, who fell to the ground.

A Ministry of Labour investigation revealed that K-Scrap did not take reasonable precautions of putting up a barrier or signage to ensure the event did not occur.

The steel recycling company declined to comment. (Bob Becken/CBC)

K-Scrap declined to comment on the incident and would not say if signage or barriers had been implemented as a result of the incident.

The facility was fined $55,000, as well as a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge. The victim fine charge goes to a government fund for victims of crime.