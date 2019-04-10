From trash to treasure, recyclables are being sold for top dollar. That's good news for collection

In a win for agencies that run curbside recycling programs, materials like plastic, cardboard and aluminum have gone from trash to treasure on the markets.

The shift has led to a big windfall for the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) in southwestern Ontario.

"We're seeing increased pricing across the board, so both in fibre and in metal as well as plastics," said Michelle Bishop, general manager of the EWSWA.

Revenue from recyclables more than doubled year over year ⁠— despite the fact that slightly less material was collected in the region.

The agency raked in nearly $2.8 million more from recycling last year than in 2020, its annual report shows. Nearly all materials collected curbside were up in price, with a few exceptions including glass.

Cardboard is among the big winners, according to the report.

Michelle Bishop is the general manager of the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority, which manages recycling for Windsor, Ont., and Essex County. (Kerri Breen/CBC)

"Since the pandemic, it's no secret that many of us have been shopping online and having products delivered right to our doorstep…So that has driven up the demand for cardboard," Bishop said. "So therefore, the recycled material, the cardboard material, we're getting a higher revenue when we sell that material."

Elsewhere in Canada, other recycling organizations are reaping the benefits, according to Ken Friesen, the executive director of the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association.

"These kind of revenue increases that we're seeing are unprecedented, really, and with the speed that they've risen, and that provides more money for recycling organizations," he said.

Friesen said that supply chain issues have contributed to the rising value of materials captured by recycling programs.

"It's supply and demand, and there's much more demand right now than there is supply," he said.

For municipalities and other agencies responsible for recycling, the high prices recyclable materials are fetching are a benefit that comes amid rising costs in other areas like collection, he said.

On the flip side, consumers could feel a pinch down the road, because these materials are one of many rising expenses for producers of packaged goods.

The surge in the market comes after several years of declining prices for some commodities.

Prices on commodities 'stayed strong'

The price of newsprint in Ontario has been on a downswing for about five years but shot up from a low of about $50 per tonne in 2019 to nearly $200 per tonne in 2022, according to data from an agency aimed at improving Ontario's blue-box recycling programs called the Continuous Improvement Fund.

The price of polyethylene terephthalate or PET — the kind of plastic used in water bottles — fell below $200 per tonne in 2020. This year, it's priced around the $900 mark, which is a decrease from last year's peak.

As for aluminum, it was selling for around $1,500 per tonne in 2019 but was worth about double that in May, the figures show.

It's these wild swings in the market that inform the EWSWA's plan for the extra money.

Instead of funding other projects, surplus recycling revenues go toward a reserve fund called the Rate Stabilization Reserve that helps balance the books from year to year, Bishop said.

In 2018 and 2019, she said, the EWSWA had to draw from that fund to cover expenses.

But so far in 2022, the agency had budgeted for high prices, and is exceeding its revenue projections so far.

"The markets have stayed strong and pricing has stayed — not quite as high in some commodity prices, but it has stayed strong," Bishop said.