Record low temperatures for Windsor and much of Ontario as Arctic front moves through

An Arctic cold front has brought record low temperatures for many centres around Ontario.

A low of -2 C was recorded at the Windsor International Airport last night, breaking the record of -1.7 C set in 1966.

Haizhen Sun, a civil weather meteorologist at the Ontario Weather Centre, said that the records have been kept since 1941.

"There is a cold air mass coming down from [the] Arctic, so it probably will continue to affect much of Ontario," she said.

While things will warm up in the Windsor area Saturday evening, Sun said more cold temperatures could be on the way for Monday and Tuesday night. But, by Wednesday temperatures will rise until the end of next week.

"Next Friday it could be 20 C again," she added.

Cold front sweeps through the province

Low temperatures were seen across many parts of Ontario.

In Hamilton a low of -3.8 degrees was recorded. The previous record there was set in 1962 at -1.1 C.

Meanwhile, Kitchener saw a low of -4.2 C. The previous record was -2.8 C set in 1947.

Even Toronto saw a low of -4.7 C recorded at Pearson airport. The previous record set for Toronto was -2.2 set in 1966.

Sun said new records were set at numerous airports in the province including Trenton, Peterborough, Ottawa International as well.

"It is an exceptional cold air mass for this time of year," she said.