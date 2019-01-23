Rescheduled February shutdown at Windsor Assembly Plant

Windsor Assembly Plant workers will spend a rescheduled week at home this February.

FCA Canada is "pulling ahead a down week previously scheduled for April at the Windsor Assembly Plant," said head of communications LouAnn Gosselin in an email to CBC Windsor.

The plant will be down Feb. 11 until Feb. 17. Normal production will resume the week of Feb. 18.

'It's been slow'

The shutdown has created concern among some workers.

"It's been slow. They're talking about slowing the line down. Doing other things, making changes on the line and it's going to be a tough year I think," said worker Craig Martin.

Auto industry expert David Cole doesn't believe the one-week shutdown is cause for alarm and believes it could be due to manufacturing upgrades, shortages of parts or a need to reduce excess inventory.

"Too much inventory means too big deals on products," said Cole, adding that the Pacifica is competing in the cross-over segment, where there are lots of choices for consumers.

Sales of the Pacifica were down 68 per cent last month compared to December 2017. Caravan sales were down 49 per cent in the same period.

However, not all workers are concerned.

"It's too early to tell. I'm sure maybe down the road, five, six months might be a little bit different during the new model year, but right now it's no big deal," said FCA worker John Durada.