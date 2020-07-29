2 U.S. boaters charged with importing pot after RCMP stop them on Lake St. Clair

Two men from Detroit have been charged with importing cannabis after they were stopped by police on Lake St. Clair near the Canadian shoreline.

The RCMP Shiprider unit in Windsor stopped the men on their vessel on Monday.

RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency partners inspected the vessel, finding a "significant amount" of U.S. cash and cannabis products.

A 36-year-old man and a 66-year-old man, who are both from Detroit, were charged with importing cannabis, four counts of having proceeds of crime offences and money laundering.

"This significant cash seizure highlights the phenomenal working relationship that exists with our law enforcement partners in Ontario and Michigan as well as our joint commitment to secure and protect our international border from those who would exploit it," stated Sgt. Tim Diebel, RCMP acting officer in charge of Windsor-Detroit Shiprider, in a press statement.

RCMP say the investigation was a collaborative effort including the CBSA, Essex County OPP, Windsor police and international partners.

The investigation is still ongoing.

