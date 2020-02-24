RCMP officers in Windsor will be reduced by half in the coming months

The RCMP Windsor detachment will be reduced by half in the coming months — going from 34 to 17 officers working in the serious and organized crime unit.

The local detachment is also being rebranded as a border integrity unit. There were 10 officers in the Sarnia sub-attachment which has already been closed.

This is concerning to Pete Merrifield, vice president of the National Police Federation, the RCMP labour union, and Windsor West MP Brian Masse.

Merrifield said the Windsor detachment is "probably one of the most important detachments in the province of Ontario and one of the most important detachments nationally in relation to the RCMP Border Integrity Program," but this reduction in officers means there won't be enough bodies to undertake a meaningful investigation.

"If we don't maintain a vibrant border integrity program dealing with illegal weapons smuggling, we're putting Canadians at risk," he said.

"We've been well-served by the RCMP in this jurisdiction," Masse said. "They've been a signature part of protecting, you know, not only just our local citizens, but all Canadians along our border in particular."

Merrifield said he doesn't know for certain what caused these cuts, but attributes some of the reason to the ongoing human resources crisis in the RCMP nationally.

Job cuts across the board

"That's just from years of neglect, both by the federal government and senior management in the RCMP," he said. "The RCMP has gone from being a very attractive national police force employer where we were competitive, to we're about the bottom out of 100 police agencies in Canada for pay. And sadly, pay, in any career, is an attractive mode for new candidates. So we're not meeting our annual quotas for recruitment and that's created shortages."

Masse doesn't believe this explanation.

"I'm not buying that. I'm sorry," Masse said. "I know lots of young people that would love to be part of the RCMP and serving the public. And I think there's lots of work, especially being on the busiest border crossing in North America."

"They've done remarkable work for our community and that shouldn't be distanced by, I guess, the pocketbook of the government."

What does the RCMP in Windsor do?

Local RCMP officers don't wear the traditional uniforms, so the focus for them is predominantly "federal style of policing," says Merrifield.

"In the Windsor area, we have a dedicated national security enforcement team, we have federal serious and organized crime detachment team and of course, we have some marine patrol that's involved with our border integrity," he said.

He explains that the RCMP officers in Windsor try and maintain some control and deep investigation on the cross-border movement of illicit items, such as drugs, illegal tobacco, alcohol, firearms and other criminal activity. They also patrol of movements of contraband by water.

The local detachment is on Riverside Drive E. at Jefferson Blvd. (RCMP)

Merrifield reiterates that the cut in officers working in Windsor will have a negative impact on the community.

"You just can't undertake a meaningful investigation without human capacity. And that's investigators that can write warrants, investigators that constitute surveillance teams, investigators that get involved in identifying potential human source contacts, recruiting sources," he said.

"It's very labour intensive to run a large scale police project type of investigation. You know, most project teams are made up of 10 or 12 bodies minimum at this capacity, dividing those, you know, 17 remaining bodies to the two border points, cutting them in half for those on duty and those off duty, you barely have enough bodies to actually run a single investigation."

Merrifled said he finds the rebranding concerning because "the government is making announcements about how it's beefing up border integrity. ... They like to talk about pouring money into new things, but I don't see any new money because new money would mean more bodies, not less bodies."