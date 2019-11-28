Authorities seize 50 bricks of suspected cocaine at Blue Water Bridge, Markham resident arrested

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced Thursday that 50 bricks of "suspected cocaine" were seized at the Blue Water Bridge, leading to the arrest of a 52-year-old Markham, Ont. resident.

The driver has been charged with one count of importation of a controlled substance and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a Thursday media release, the arrest and seizure were made on Nov. 18.

Inspection crews at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ont. weighed some of the boxes carried in a truck driven by the Markham resident, and discovered an "inconsistency in the weight of some of the boxes contained in the shipment."

After additional inspection, authorities discovered 50 bricks of what is suspected to be cocaine weighing approximately 50 kilograms.

The driver is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Dec. 12 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia.

An investigation is ongoing.