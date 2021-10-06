Windsor councillor wants bylaw forcing homeowners with rat problems to take action

City of Windsor administration will look into the feasibility of drafting a bylaw to force property owners with a rat problem to do something about it.

The move is a result of a proposal presented by Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante at Monday's council meeting.

Costante said he's received several complaints from homeowners besieged by rodents coming from neighbouring properties.

The bylaw, if enacted, would force people who have rats on their property to take action to get rid of them, he said.

"If your neighbour has burrows and you can safely conclude that at least some of the rats are coming from the neighbouring property, you would presumably call 311," said Costante. "They'd have a bylaw officer come inspect the area. If they conclude that there's rat holes and the rats may be coming from there, they would issue an order that the property owner either engage in the city program or a third party private program to take care of the issue."

Costante said if the property owner doesn't comply, a fine could be levied.

The idea is the "best thing since sliced bread," said Josephine Avenue resident Rick Hobbs.

Hobbs points to one of two rat traps in the backyard of his Josephine Avenue home. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Hobbs said rats keep invading his property from elsewhere and he's fed up.

"My wife had a rat run right in between her legs," said Hobbs, referring to an incident where they were sitting in an enclosure in the backyard. "She refuses to sit out in the backyard now. "

Shipra Das, who has been putting up with rats coming from her neighbour's property for 13 years, also favours a bylaw.

"And it's not only me. The other neighbours also have seen rats," said Das.

She said she has complained to the city several times, but inspectors say they can only act if the rat holes are found on her property — not if the rats are coming from somewhere else.

"That's probably a big issue with the whole city. No matter where you are in the city, that needs to be attended to. It needs fixing," said Forest Glade resident Rick LeBlanc.

For now, Hobbs is fighting the battle with traps in his backyard, but he said he once saw four rats in one hour, so the bylaw can't come soon enough.

"They should have done this years ago."

Homeowners can take advantage of the city's rat abatement program for free.