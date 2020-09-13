Raptors fans get to try on team's championship ring in Amherstburg

An Amherstburg bookshop offered people a Jurassic opportunity Sunday when the owner gave people the chance to try on the championship ring awarded to the 2019 NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors.

"I think everyone's struck by just how big it is, how thick it is, how heavy it is and all of the bling," said Richard Peddie, owner of River Bookshop and former CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

The ring was given to Peddie by the team and has his name set into the side of it. Peddie is from Windsor and in the early 1990s helped the Palestra Group in its bid to bring an NBA expansion team to Canada.

Richard Peddie's name is emblazoned on to the ring awarded to him by the Raptor's organization. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

That group's bid failed, but Toronto still got a franchise — the Raptors — and Peddie spent several years as the team's CEO. He said the ring was recognition from the current owners for his contribution to the team.

"It's kind of cool and it's great to bring it in here," he said.

Peddie says the ring was created by a Windsor-area company and is allegedly the largest championship ring ever made.

It has 74 diamonds just on the face of it. It also features the numbers of the players, Toronto symbols like the CN tower, an emblem of the team and the word "North" scrawled across the front.

'It takes me back'

Fans flocked to the store on Sunday for a chance to see and touch the ring in person.

"I wanted the kids to experience it because it happened when they were so young, it would be cool to have some pictures for it stuff like that," fan Kyle Tootill said. "It was really cool just feeling the weight, just feeling that piece of history."

Kyle Tootill, a big Raptor's fan, came to check the ring out and show his kids a piece of sports history. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It felt really, really heavy," said Tootill's son Ben.

Daniel Morujo, from Amherstburg considers himself a big Raptors fan and said getting to see a piece of Canadian history like that was "pretty cool."

"[It] took me back to when Kawhi hit that buzzer-beater against the 76ers," Morujo said. "It brings a lot of memories back from last year."

On Saturday the Raptors ended their season with a loss against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round of playoffs for the 2020 season. The score was 92-87.