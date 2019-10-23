Windsor, Ont. company creates Raptors championship ring

A Windsor-area company played a part in helping the Raptors celebrate their success last season.

Baron Championship Rings created Canada's first-ever NBA championship ring with a piece featuring 74 diamonds on its face — representing the number of wins in the 2018-2019 season.

"Every Canadian, whether a basketball fan or not, couldn't help but embrace this Raptors team and celebrate what they accomplished," said Peter Kanis, Baron president.

"We were thrilled to be able to contribute to the team's celebration of the moment by creating this very special ring with so many uniquely Canadian details. We also look forward to being able to share this ring with the millions of Raptors fans who want to own a piece of history."

The Tecumseh-based company has made rings for the 2015 Grey Cup, world-level e-sports championships and a number of lower-rung sports championships.

The Raptors ring sets a number of championship ring records:

The most diamonds of any championship ring with more than 640 diamonds in total.

The most diamond total carat weight with more than 14 total carat weight.

The largest single diamond in any championship ring with a 1.25 carat diamond.

All the gold and diamonds used to created the rings were sourced in Canada.

Rings for Raptors fans are available on the Baron website.