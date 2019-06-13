Raptors have turned Canada into 'one big family': players, coaches see unity

High school basketball player Simon Edmondson has been playing since Grade 4 — he's been a Raptors fan since then too.

He's noticed a change in the sports environment with the Raptors' success.

"Especially with an American sport, it's been a huge shift," said Edmondson.

Paul Gebrael, basketball coach at St. Joseph's Catholic School called the Raptors' streak "unifying."

"Everyone seems to be a Raptors fan."

Gebrael said it was "smart" for Windsor to host its own Jurassic Park, adding that it was good for businesses downtown, in addition to community engagement.

"Basketball in Windsor has been a hot bed," in the last few years, said Gebrael, listing recent OFSSA gold wins and local coach Pete Cusamano's legacy.

Edmondson said watching basketball become so popular has been a great thing.

"It's been such a big part of my life," said Edmondson. "It's been so good to see."

Gabrael said it's hard to not root for your home country — and that he's seen a surge in interest in the game because of the series.

Liam Gilbert, who plays on St. Joseph's team said watcing the Raptors play is "inspirational."

"I don't think I've ever seen this before, to this degree," said Gilbert. "No team from Canada has ever made it this far before."

Gilbert said even though Canada loves hockey, to see his whole country following the sport he loves is great.

"It shows how Canada is one big family."

Affordable, accessible, inclusive

Gebrael describes basketball as an affordable and accessible game.

"You never have to worry about bad weather," said Gabrael. "You just need a pair of shoes and gym wear."

Beyond the sport itself, Gabrael said today's professional players are also more accessible to their fans.

"All these players are on social media and trying to develop and improve their brand," said Gabrael, adding that for the teens he coaches, having a player comment or reply on a social media post is a big deal.

"It's an opportunity to celebrate."

Wren Dosant, a coach with the Windsor Valiants said Raptors fever has seen increased interest as a grassroots level. He expects there to be even more buzz "after the Raptors win."

"We've had two Grade 7 teams, normally just one. Two high school teams, normally just one," said Dosant.

The Windsor Valiants is a girls house league and travel league. Dosant said the players on his teams have been "feeling" the Raptors fever.

"They're calling out names [of players] and trying to shoot threes," said Dosant. He wants to see the Raptors make strides to get involved with house league and grassroots programs, and female-only programs, to help grow the game.

The Raptors take on the Warriors for Game 6 Thursday night.