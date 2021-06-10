'Really good uptake' on rapid COVID-19 tests among Windsor-Essex businesses

The president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce says there has been a "really good uptake" for rapid COVID-19 tests among the region's businesses.

Rakesh Naidu told CBC News on Wednesday that so far, about 13,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits have been distributed to more small and medium-sized businesses in the Windsor-Essex region so far.

"We're hoping that, as people become aware of it and understand the benefit of using it, we'll have more people come and take advantage of it," he said. "It's a program which is, I think, fantastic. It's being offered at not cost to the businesses, and it doesn't need anyone to become a chamber member to avail of this."

Naidu said the chamber ordered about 50,000 of the testing kits, and more will be ordered if inventory gets low.

"The supply chain is pretty robust," he said. "If we do start dipping down in terms of inventory, we can quickly order more. So there's no concern in terms of the number of kits that we can offer."

Naidu also dispelled the myth that if an employee gets a presumptive-positive result from a rapid COVID-19 test, that requires the entire workforce to get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and quarantine.

That, he said, is "not true."

"Only the person that has tested ... a presumptive positive has to go for a PCR test and quarantine, until they get the result from the PCR test," Naidu said. "This protects the rest of the workforce, the rest of the employees in an operation, and gives confidence to the employer, to the employees, and also to a customer that knows that particular workforce has been testing themselves, and are safe."

Rapid tests important at Port of Windsor

Peter Berry, harbour master with the Windsor Port Authority, said the port has been working to get the rapid tests out to not only those who work at the port, but also seafarers.

"These seafarers, some of them are gone from their homes for a month or more before they get the opportunity to go home on rotation," Berry said. "They don't have that opportunity in their own community to go to their local medical lab, to go to their local hospital and get testing."

"And further to that, vaccines, the same thing," he said. "These seafarers are moving all across the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway, some of them go internationally. They're not home to get those vaccines."

"So the Port of Windsor has been working with the federal government, the Chamber of Marine Commerce, the provincial government, the [Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce] to get that testing in place, and also to work toward getting vaccines in arms."

Peter Berry, harbourmaster with the Port of Windsor, said rapid COVID-19 tests are important at the port, especially for seafarers who may be on a ship for weeks at a time, and can't easily get a COVID-19 test in their home community. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Berry didn't have exact numbers of rapid test kits that have been used at the port, but said there is "a great deal" of interest in the tests.

The tests being used at the port, he said, weren't purchased by the port authority. Rather, the tests are coming directly from the province, with the port acting as a facilitator.

It's a logistical challenge, however, as each of the operators of the facilities at the port are independent, Berry said.

"As much as we're the regulator, they operate their own facility," Berry said. "So it's their own corporate policy, and some of these corporations are large, international co-operatives and corporations, that have to go to a higher level to get that permission."

"It's really up to what is the human resource policy of that corporation, that company," he said. "Do they want to participate, or not participate, or partially participate."

"We're not here to tell them it has to be done. We're here to help them facilitate, and take care of the logistics issues with it."