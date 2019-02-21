Rapid assessment centre opens at Windsor Regional Hospital

Two rapid assessment centres at Windsor Regional Hospital are hoping to get patients faster access to specialized care.

Patients with hip, knee and lower back pain can be referred to the centres by a doctor or nurse practitioner. The centres use a coordinated triage process to reduce wait times and provide access to treatment options.

Advanced practice physiotherapists assess and determine the most appropriate treatment plan. If surgery is required, a referral to a surgeon is provided.

Rosemary Petrakos, vice president of peri-operative and surgery at WRH said the centre will take pressure off the system.

"It's a quicker way to get patients into the system and get them started down the right care path," said Petrakos.

The centres are part of a provincial plan and are fully covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

Hip and knee assessments are done at the Metropolitan Campus, or at rapid assessment locations in Chatham and Sarnia. The low back assessments are done at the Ouellette Campus.