Windsor police investigating random assaults after videos circulate on social media

Windsor police are investigating two assaults they say occurred in the early Saturday morning on Aug. 27.

In a press release, police said two adult males — at one of whom was seriously injured —were randomly assaulted by five to seven suspects in separate incidents one hour apart.

The first incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Wyandotte Street East, police say.

The second incident, police say, happened at 5:20 a.m. around Church Street and Pitt Street West.

Windsor Police Service says the same culprits are believed to be involved in both incidents.

Videos of the incidents were posted to social media.

WATCH: Video compiled by Windsor police of the two assaults that were posted to social media

CBC News has obtained two videos that appear to show the culprits knocking the victims to the ground, before continuing to punch and kick the two victims while shouting obscene and racist language.

"Violence of any kind in our community will not be tolerated," said interim Police Chief Jason Bellaire in the press release. "The fact that the two random assaults were recorded and shared is disturbing. We understand the videos will have a far-reaching impact on our community."

Windsor police told CBC News they will be answering questions on the next business day.

Police say anyone with information should call the major crimes unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers.