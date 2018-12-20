Canada needs to 'push back' on steel tariffs, says Essex MP

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey is in Washington this week to find out why steel and aluminum tariffs are still in place.

As a member of the parliamentary standing committee on international trade, Ramsey said the U.S. lawmakers and policy officials the committee is speaking to understand Canada is "not the problem when it comes to steel."

"We're down here as an all-party effort trying to get the tariffs removed," said Ramsey. "The real threat that China is posing to the North American steel market is something we should be fighting with the U.S. not against the U.S."

Ramsey said the new NAFTA is not a priority because of the "battle" with China.

"At this point it's going to require our Prime Minister to sit down with Donald Trump," said Ramsey. "All parties in Canada want the removal of these tariffs."

According to Ramsey, businesses in Windsor-Essex looking at investment opportunities haven't made any moves and "jobs are being lost" because of the tariffs.

"Canada needs to stand up and push back."