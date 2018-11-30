Skip to Main Content
Ramsey calls CUSMA signing 'a huge mistake'
Ramsey calls CUSMA signing 'a huge mistake'

The Essex MP and NDP international trade critic says the new trade deal should not have been signed while tariffs on steel and aluminium are still in place.

The Essex MP says deal should not have been signed while tariffs in place

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
U.S. President Donald Trump, centre and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto show off signatures while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauds at the USMCA signing ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina Nov. 30, 2018. Mexico's economy minister, Ildelfonso Guajardo, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland are behind them. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The federal NDP's international trade critic says Friday's signing of CUSMA — the trade deal originally christened by President Donald Trump as the USMCA — eliminates any hope Canada might have had to get the tariffs on steel and aluminum removed.

"I visited Washington this week with the Canada-U.S. inter-parliamentary group, and this is the message we heard from Americans: that if we sign this deal without the removal of these tariffs, no one can can anticipate them being removed in the future," Essex MP Tracey Ramsey told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

"This was a huge betrayal to people who work in the steel and aluminum sector ... [and] also to the manufacturing sector."

Ramsey also expressed concern that the text of the agreement wasn't finalized until Friday's signing.

"So what we ... signed onto in principle back in September, ended up becoming something different," she said.

Tracey Ramsey is the MP for Essex and the NDP's international trade critic. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

When asked what American politicians told her about their support for continued tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, Ramsey said Republicans and Democrats alike want them to be lifted.

Tap on the player to hear Ramsey's conversation on CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive.

Tracey Ramsey, the MP for Essex and NDP critic for international trade, calls today's CUSMA signing while steel and aluminium tariffs are still in place "a huge mistake." 7:18

"Everyone that we spoke to indicates it's up to one individual — who is the president — and those who are around him and really have his ear," she said.

"Signing this deal was our only piece of leverage, our only bargaining chip, and now we have given that up without the removal of these tariffs."

