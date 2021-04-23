Muslims in Windsor observe Ramadan with festive displays
Trees, lights and calendars help make Ramadan behind closed doors more festive
With Muslims restricted to online Ramadan services due to the pandemic, many in Windsor have taken to decorating their homes inside and out with themed displays.
"I think it makes us feel like we're not alone during this COVID times, and it just makes us feel we're recognizing this month and letting people know that even though we're behind closed doors it's still going on," said Zeina Nsagami.
Houses are festooned with inflatable mosques, signs that read Ramadan Kareem, which means have a generous Ramadan, and inside there are trees decorated with crescent moons and a calendar that counts down the days of the fasting religious observance.
"A lot of people are bored, so they do tend to decorate more and spend more time at home," said Ali Bazzi, adding that children are getting into the act.
"I think when we just see how people celebrate Christmas, for example, we see all those bright lights being put up in front of the houses, and it's actually really nice that the whole community is united in putting up such decorations," said Zahraa Chami.
The month of Ramadan ends on the evening of May 12 with the festival of Eid the next day, which usually includes a feast.
With files from Sanjay Maru
