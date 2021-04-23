Skip to Main Content
Windsor·New

Muslims in Windsor observe Ramadan with festive displays

With Muslims restricted to online Ramadan services due to the pandemic, many in Windsor have taken to decorating their homes inside and out with themed displays. 

Trees, lights and calendars help make Ramadan behind closed doors more festive

CBC News ·
Zahraa Chami, right, alongside her sister Mouna, says people celebrating Ramadan are putting up larger displays to ensure that children in the community know it's as important a holiday as Christmas. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

With Muslims restricted to online Ramadan services due to the pandemic, many in Windsor have taken to decorating their homes inside and out with themed displays. 

"I think it makes us feel like we're not alone during this COVID times, and it just makes us feel we're recognizing this month and letting people know that even though we're behind closed doors it's still going on," said Zeina Nsagami.

This home on Gundy Park Crescent in Windsor features large, inflatables to celebrate Ramadan. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Houses are festooned with inflatable mosques, signs that read Ramadan Kareem, which means have a generous Ramadan, and inside there are trees decorated with crescent moons and a calendar that counts down the days of the fasting religious observance.

Standing in front of large lettering on his home's lawn which says Ramadankareem, which translates to Generous Ramadan, 15-year-old Ali Bazzi says people are leaning into larger Ramadan displays due to the pandemic. This year marks the second Ramadan in a row that those celebrating have been encouraged to limit celebrations and gatherings to their own household. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"A lot of people are bored, so they do tend to decorate more and spend more time at home," said Ali Bazzi, adding that children are getting into the act.

Zeina Nsagami, standing in front of the Ramadan wreath on her front door, says larger Ramadan displays allow people to 'experience' the feeling of the holiday, as large gatherings are prohibited. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"I think when we just see how people celebrate Christmas, for example, we see all those bright lights being put up in front of the houses, and it's actually really nice that the whole community is united in putting up such decorations," said Zahraa Chami.

The month of Ramadan ends on the evening of May 12 with the festival of Eid the next day, which usually includes a feast.

2nd pandemic Ramadan has people leaning into large celebratory displays

CBC News Windsor

7 hours ago
1:21
We're more than halfway through the second pandemic Ramadan. Here in Windsor, some say the outdoor displays are bigger than ever before. It's an effort to show the community that Ramadan is just as important to them as other widely-celebrated holidays. 1:21

With files from Sanjay Maru

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now