'Safety is number one': how one phys ed teacher adapts class during Ramadan

For Muslim high school students observing Ramadan, it can be difficult to make it through the day without food or water.

It can be especially hard during gym class.

"We take it per student. We take a look at their needs," said Catholic Central High School physical education teacher Jalil Khoury. There is a large Muslim student population at CCH.

"We'll modify some of the phys ed classes and give them opportunities to have rest periods throughout the periods," said Khoury.

Khoury said students who are used to fasting are able to prepare themselves better for activities, but energy levels dissipate throughout the day.

Student athletes are also facing challenges — but Khoury, as a track and field coach, adapts practice to their needs.

"Safety is number one. From a physical and mental standpoint, we don't want these young students breaking down."

Sports teams at CCH, under Khoury's guidance, talk about Ramadan with all athletes, so even those not observing Ramadan know what their teammates might be facing.

"They want to perform at high levels, but their body might tell them they can only go so far," said Khoury. "We know as the season transpires, we'll get them to where they get to be at."

Khoury said student athletes might be at a competitive disadvantage during Ramadan.

"Not only a physical disadvantage, but also a psychological disadvantage," said Khoury. "We just ask them to do their best."

In Dearborn, Mich., one high school stopped afternoon practices and held football and soccer practice at 1 a.m., when students had more energy.

"I wish we could do that," said Khoury. "We don't have the facilities at the moment, but maybe it's something we can look at down the road."