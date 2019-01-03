Ram, Jeep top FCA Canada 2018 sales
Fiat Chrysler Automotive Canada is reporting 2018 total sales of more than 220,000 vehicles.
11,923 vehicles were sold in December
Ram was their "top performer," according to a release, with almost 90,000 sales.
Jeep sold 71,583 vehicles which is an increase of 2 per cent compared to 2017. It's also the third best sales year in Jeep's history.
In 2018, more than 9,500 Chrysler-brand vehicles were sold.
Dodge Challenger sales were up 1 per cent and Dodge Durango sales were up 7 per cent from 2017.
The Ram 1500 sales were up 4 per cent for December alone, with 2018 sales of 89,562 vehicles.
Overall, 2018 sales were down 16 percent compared to FCA's previous year.