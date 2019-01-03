Ram, Jeep top FCA Canada 2018 sales

Fiat Chrysler Automotive Canada is reporting 2018 total sales of more than 220,000 vehicles.

Ram was their "top performer," according to a release, with almost 90,000 sales.

Jeep sold 71,583 vehicles which is an increase of 2 per cent compared to 2017. It's also the third best sales year in Jeep's history.

In 2018, more than 9,500 Chrysler-brand vehicles were sold.

Dodge Challenger sales were up 1 per cent and Dodge Durango sales were up 7 per cent from 2017.

The Ram 1500 sales were up 4 per cent for December alone, with 2018 sales of 89,562 vehicles.

Overall, 2018 sales were down 16 percent compared to FCA's previous year.