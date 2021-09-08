These Windsorites want you to see climate issues as social justice issues

A trio of advocates want the connections between social and environmental issues to be the central focus of voters when they fill out their federal election ballot.

"We need to push the candidates and the politicians to be more radical," said Jana Jandal Alrifai, vice-president of the Windsor-Essex Youth Climate Council.

Alrifai said Canada needs to cut out the expansion of fossil fuel and push toward a green economy, issues that she sees connected to social issues.

"It will help make sure that no one is left behind, that people most impacted by inequalities will have better opportunities. We'll be able to help people most impacted by the climate crisis," she said.

Dozens of people took part in a rally to get politicians focused on climate change ahead of the federal election. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Alrifai said she's pushing politicians for more action with her younger sister in mind, saying politicians are bringing policies that are better than the past but more needs to be done.

"I want to tell my little sister, I want to tell future children that I did my best. If they look me in the eye and say what happened here, that I tried," she said surrounded by dozens of protestors holding signs calling for radical change.

How the climate crisis goes beyond bad weather and into equality

WATCH: Community organizer Kiemia Rezagian explains the intersectional points of climate and social justice

What this community organiser wants disenchanted voters to consider 1:58 Windsor community organiser Kiemia Rezagian has a pitch for people who feel disenchanted during this election cycle. 1:58

"Everything comes back to the environment," said Aadil Nathani, co-founder of Green Ummah, an organization trying to create a green movement in the Canadian Muslim community.

Green Ummah, which has launched a curriculum for Muslim youth, runs campaigns during Ramadan to encourage sustainable practices, and hosts an annual conference.

Nathani said the group noticed a gap in education around climate change in the Muslim community.

"We also found that we have a toolkit within our own religion to be discussing things like the climate and our relationship with the environment," he said.

"That leaves the potential for impact on a personal level, but also on a political level when you're hitting the polls."

He sees environment as a major policy issue that everyone should have in mind heading to the polls.

"We're at a crossroads now where inaction on the climate... it's not a question whether inaction on the climate will be catastrophic or fatal," said Nathani.

Campaigns with platforms that include carbon pricing plans and investments in renewable energies.

"It is a step in the right direction, for sure, if these plans can be implemented," he said while expressing fear of what's to come.

"I'm scared for the future, I'm scared for people who are less privileged than we are, who are living in spaces that may be inhabitable in the next coming decades."