'Even the ghosts will get wet': Significant rain on the way

Environment Canada is warning of potentially significant rainfall for the rest of the week for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

According to the weather service, a low pressure system will come at southern Ontario from the southwest.

Rob Kuhn, Environment Canada meteorologist said they're watching the "large disturbance."

"It's turning into what we would call a typical strong fall storm for the Great Lakes," said Kuhn.

Rain should begin Wednesday morning and end Friday morning, with up to 50 millimetres of rain possible.

"It's going to be wet. It might be heavy at times, but it looks like a typical fall storm," said Kuhn, adding that temperatures should stay around normal except for Halloween night.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to be Thursday morning. Wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

"Temperatures by trick-or-treat time will be in the single digits," said Kuhn. "Not very good at all for the people trick-or-treating outside. Even the ghosts will get wet."

The weather warning spans as far as Toronto.

More from CBC Windsor: