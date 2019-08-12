Special weather, rainfall statement in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor with heavy rainfall expected Monday night.
Rain may also come with thunderstorms
A low pressure system heading for the Great Lakes area could bring rainfall amounts in excess of 50 millimetres.
According to the weather service, the exact track of the system is unclear, and so most communities may only see about 20 millimetres of rain.
