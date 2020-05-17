It's about to get very rainy in Southwestern Ontario

There's a lot of rain on the way for residents of Windsor-Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Environment Canada has put out special weather statements for all three areas.

It said 30 to 60 millimetres of rain are expected by Tuesday.

Risks of thunderstorms could bring additional rainfall as well, the agency said.

Environment Canada said that it is monitoring the situation closely and may put out additional rainfall warnings if needed.

Flood watch

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has put out a flood watch for areas along the shoreline of Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie, including Pelee Island and islands within the western basin.

It said that moderate to strong winds are predicted to start blowing starting Sunday when they are expected to hit 30 kilometres per hour, and could increase to up to 50 kilometres per hour on Monday night.

"People should take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams\ and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind/lake events," a release from the ERCA says.

"The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures and fast-moving water can be dangerous."

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) says that area could expect anywhere from 50 to 100 millimetres of rain by Tuesday.

"The amount of rain in the forecast is significant for this time of the year. Even the lower rainfall amounts in the forecasts should be expected to cause ponding and localized flooding in areas with poor drainage," a release from the LTVCA said.

"Local ditches, creeks and streams should be expected to begin rising Sunday afternoon and some could reach bank full conditions or spill their banks that evening or overnight."

The authority said it is also getting ready to use the McGregor Creek diversion channel to protect the south end of the city of Chatham from flooding.