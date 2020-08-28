Rainfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

A rainfall warning is in effect Friday for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 4:45 a .m. and stated that several rounds of rainfall and thunderstorms will continue across the region with breaks expected in the middle of the day, followed by heavy showers in the afternoon or evening.

"[There will be a] conveyor belt of moisture and storms all day long," the Weather Network's storm hunter Mark Robinson told Windsor Morning Friday.

Robinson said he was out and about at 3 a.m. in Windsor-Essex observing the storm and the street flooding that's already taking place in LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor.

He said late into the evening is when the storms could get more severe.

As of early morning Friday, Windsor airport had already reported 47 millimetres, according to Environment Canada.

Some parts are expected to see up to 75 millimetres of rain by Friday night, though higher amounts are possible due to multiple thunderstorms.

Environment Canada warns that "heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," and localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

The Essex Region Conservation Area (ERCA) also issued a flood watch Friday that warns locals of continued rainfall that could swell watercourses and spill into low-lying regions.

"Areas with poor drainage or that are being impacted by the high lake levels may be impacted by this rainfall event," the statement reads.

ERCA also warns of strong winds Friday night into early Saturday morning that can cause waves that lead to erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline and Pelee Island.

This watch is in addition to the long term flood watch for the Essex Region, which remains in effect until Sept. 1.

