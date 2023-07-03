Rainfall warning issued for Chatham-Kent, Sarnia

Environment Canada says "widespread, slow moving, showers and thunderstorms" are affecting the Chatham-Kent and Sarnia areas of southwestern Ontario on Monday morning.

The federal weather agency said 30 to 50 millimetres of rain are expected in the area today, with higher amounts in other areas.

The rain is expected to slow down Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada asks people to stay informed on possible flooding by consulting their local Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office.