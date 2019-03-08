Rain, high winds expected for the weekend in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The weather services is forecasting 15 to 25 millimetres of rain will fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, with high winds on Sunday.

The rain will begin Saturday evening and water may pool on streets with blocked storm drains or in low-lying areas.

Winds will develop on Sunday, coming from the southwest at speeds up to 70 or 80 km/h.

