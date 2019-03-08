Skip to Main Content
Rain, high winds expected for the weekend in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Rainfall amounts may reach 25 mm

Environment Canada is predicting up to 25mm of rain for the weekend. (Canadian Press File Photo)

The weather services is forecasting 15 to 25 millimetres of rain will fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, with high winds on Sunday. 

The rain will begin Saturday evening and water may pool on streets with blocked storm drains or in low-lying areas. 

Winds will develop on Sunday, coming from the southwest at speeds up to 70 or 80 km/h. 

