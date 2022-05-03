Heavy rain expected in Windsor-Essex prompts special weather statement
Significant rainfall is expected in the Windsor-Essex region Tuesday.
Environment Canada estimates 20 to 30 mm of rainfall Tuesday
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.
Rain will come from the southwest, according to the weather authority, as a low pressure system approaches the region.
Rainfall amounts are estimated to be 20 to 30 mm, but could reach 40 mm in areas that could see a thunderstorm.
Heavy downpours are expected.
Environment Canada warns drivers to take extra time on their commutes.
