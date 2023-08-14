Up to 50 mm of rain and risk of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, with up to 50 mm of rain on the way Monday evening.
Heavy rain from Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon expected
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect up to 50 millimetres of rain starting Monday evening and continuing into Tuesday afternoon.
The agency issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon, warning that periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the region.
It said wind gusts of up to 20 km/h will come along with the storm.