Up to 50 mm of rain and risk of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, with up to 50 mm of rain on the way Monday evening.

Heavy rain from Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon expected

Dark clouds over some homes.
Clouds are shown in a file photo. Heavy rain is expected in Windsor-Essex starting Monday evening and continuing into Tuesday afternoon. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect up to 50 millimetres of rain starting Monday evening and continuing into Tuesday afternoon. 

The agency issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon, warning that periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the region.

It said wind gusts of up to 20 km/h will come along with the storm. 

