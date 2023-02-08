Strong winds and heavy rain expected Thursday in Windsor, Chatham, Sarnia areas

Environment Canada is expecting heavy rain and wind gusts up to 90km/h in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton on Thursday.

The weather agency says the region could get up to 25 millimetres of rain, starting early Thursday morning and continuing into the evening. It says there may be a brief period freezing rain on Thursday morning for areas inland of the Great Lakes.

The agency is asking people to watch out for loose object caught in the wind, downed tree branches and possible power outages.

It's also warning there may be localized flooding in some parts of the region.

