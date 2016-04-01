Rainy Good Friday and Saturday, dry Easter in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Pull on your rain boots and don't forget your umbrella this long weekend — there's a lot of rain on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for "significant rain."

It's expected there will be total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 millimetres of rain on Good Friday and Saturday.

"It's a fairly wet system," said Marie-Eve Giguere, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada. "Pretty much all of southern Ontario will get a lot of rain."

There are actually two systems heading towards Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent — and Giguere said the good news is that after the long weekend there will be a few rain-free days.

"We've seen some springs where we have one storm after the other, now we have one burst of rain coming our way."

Overall, about 50 millimetres of rain will potentially fall across southern Ontario across about 36 hours.

"All the way into Friday night and then on Saturday some lingering showers," said Giguere. "The Easter Bunny should have a dry Sunday."

The summer rainfall criteria for an official warning is 50 millimetres in 24 hours, so the rainfall won't quite make it to that threshold. Environment Canada will likely issue a statement to be on the safe side.

Still, Giguere said it's important to stay away from river and lake edges, and heed warnings from conservation authorities.