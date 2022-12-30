Rainfall warning issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent counties.

The weather agency is expecting 20 to 35 millimetres of rain from Friday night into Saturday evening.

Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Saturday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/0GuRTejpqc">pic.twitter.com/0GuRTejpqc</a> —@ECCCWeatherON

The warning says that the frozen, less absorbent ground mixed with periods of heavy rain may lead to flash floods and water pooling on the roads, and are asking people to keep their "children and pets away from creeks and riverbanks".

As a low pressure system brings unseasonably warm temperatures and rainfall through the province, according to the St. Clair Regional Conservation Authority, they say water levels and flows "are anticipated to be elevated from the rainfall and snowpack loss, with the potential for minor flooding into natural floodplain areas, parks and fields."

The conservation authority will continue to monitor watershed conditions and asks municipal emergency responders and road superintendents to watch local weather conditions closely.