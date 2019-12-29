Dust off your umbrella, put away your snow shovel — rain to continue into weekend
Environment Canada is projecting 50mm of rain or more for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Put away your snow boots, for now, and whip out that dusty umbrella — Environment Canada is calling for rain heading into the weekend, three weeks into winter.
According to a rainfall warning issued by the federal weather agency at 4:42 a.m. on Friday, light rain or drizzle is expected to continue in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton throughout the day, and is expected to become heavier heading into the evening.
"Rain, at times heavy, will continue Saturday into Sunday morning," reads an excerpt from Environment Canada's most-recent warning.
The agency is predicting 50 mm of rain or more, with most of the rain falling on Saturday.
Environment Canada said strong southwest winds are expected Sunday morning. Wind along the Lake Erie shoreline will likely gust up to 90 km/h.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.