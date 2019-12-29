Dust off your umbrella, put away your snow shovel — rain to continue into weekend

Put away your snow boots, for now, and whip out that dusty umbrella — Environment Canada is calling for rain heading into the weekend, three weeks into winter.

According to a rainfall warning issued by the federal weather agency at 4:42 a.m. on Friday, light rain or drizzle is expected to continue in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton throughout the day, and is expected to become heavier heading into the evening.

"Rain, at times heavy, will continue Saturday into Sunday morning," reads an excerpt from Environment Canada's most-recent warning.

The agency is predicting 50 mm of rain or more, with most of the rain falling on Saturday.

Environment Canada said strong southwest winds are expected Sunday morning. Wind along the Lake Erie shoreline will likely gust up to 90 km/h.