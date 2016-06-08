Conservation authority encourages use of rain barrels to lessen load on storm systems

At the June solid waste authority sale in Windsor-Essex, 86 rain barrels were up for grabs — and gone faster than you could blink an eye.

Tim Byrne with the Essex Region Conservation Authority said the interest in rain management is a positive sign.

"The City of Windsor had in the past offered similar programs as incentives for people to [use rain barrels]," said Byrne. "So, it's kind of interesting."

Byrne said one reason for the uptick in sales might be because there's "so much" of the resource available.

"Maybe people thought it made sense to store some of the rainwater and use it," said Byrne. "Another reason might be flooding in consecutive years. Who knows why, but it is a good thing."

An 'easy-to-use' system

Rain barrels are relatively easy to use, said Byrne. They allow for the storage of rooftop drainage and rain runoff.

"They can be used for yard maintenance or free-released after a storm, as a flooding preventative measure," said Byrne. The barrel is just placed in close proximity to an existing downspout and have that downspout drain into the barrel.

"It is something that requires private property owners to manage the barrel on their property."

Byrne said many property owners just don't want to think about it, but a rain barrel takes pressure off potable water supplies and eases the load on storm water systems.

"If every home was connected to storm sewer systems, that puts a lot of pressure on both current and older systems," said Byrne. "If you [use rain barrels] it is a phenomenal load reduction on those drainage systems."

Byrne said property owners should do some research before diving headfirst into rain barrel management.

"But the more that they're incorporated, the better it is overall."