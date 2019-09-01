Luke Willson is looking for a new home.

The veteran tight end from LaSalle, Ont., was released Friday night by Oakland as NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters. Willson, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Raiders after spending the 2018 campaign with the Detroit Lions.

The six-foot-five, 254-pound Willson began his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks after being selected in the fifth round, No. 158 overall, in the 2013 NFL draft out of Rice. He has started 45 of 86 career games and registered 102 catches for 1,216 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Willson, whose CFL rights are owned by the Toronto Argonauts, has also participated in nine NFL playoff games, having accumulated 13 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Willson started eight of 14 games with Detroit and had 13 catches for 87 yards. He had a career-high four touchdown catches in 2017 with Seattle and established personal highs in catches (22) and receiving yards (362) in 2014.

As a rookie, Willson started seven of 16 games with Seattle and had 20 catches for 272 yards while helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII.