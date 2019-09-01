Oakland Raiders releasing Luke Willson of LaSalle, Ont.
29-year-old had signed 1-year deal with NFL team after stint in Detroit
Luke Willson is looking for a new home.
The veteran tight end from LaSalle, Ont., was released Friday night by Oakland as NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters. Willson, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Raiders after spending the 2018 campaign with the Detroit Lions.
The six-foot-five, 254-pound Willson began his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks after being selected in the fifth round, No. 158 overall, in the 2013 NFL draft out of Rice. He has started 45 of 86 career games and registered 102 catches for 1,216 yards with 11 touchdowns.
Willson started eight of 14 games with Detroit and had 13 catches for 87 yards. He had a career-high four touchdown catches in 2017 with Seattle and established personal highs in catches (22) and receiving yards (362) in 2014.
As a rookie, Willson started seven of 16 games with Seattle and had 20 catches for 272 yards while helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.